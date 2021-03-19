Turkmenistan’s Turkmengas, Japanese Kawasaki Heavy Industries discuss co-op plan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19

Turkmenistan’s Turkmengas State Concern and Japanese Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd company have discussed the current state and prospects of cooperation, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The discussion was held via video link between State Minister –Chairman of Turkmengas Batyr Amanov and Managing Executive Officer of Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd, Tatsuya Watanabe.

Special attention was paid to issues related to the end of the warranty period of the industrial plant in the Akhal region of Turkmenistan, which produces environmentally friendly synthetic gasoline from natural gas.

As reported, Turkmengas State Concern of Turkmenistan concluded a contract with the Japanese Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. for the provision of consulting services for the management of a gas-to-gasoline (GTG) plant.

The contract provided for the management of the plant for the production of gasoline from natural gas in the Ovadan Depe area, located in Turkmenistan’s Akhal province near Ashgabat, the capital.

The plant can process over 1.7 billion cubic meters of natural gas and produce 600,000 tons of RON 92 gasoline, 12,000 tons of diesel fuel, and 115,000 tons of liquefied gas in a year.

