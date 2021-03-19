Russia's Dagestan looking for business partners in Iraq, Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.19

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

The Export Support Center of the Russian Republic of Dagestan will assist in bringing local products to international markets, Trend reports with reference to the center.

"At present, the center is working to find partners in Azerbaijan and Iraq for one of the factories for the production of doors in Dagestan’s Kizilyurt town," the center message reads.

Head of the Export Support Center for Dagestan, Ruslan Abaskuliev, visited one of the factories for the production of doors in Kizilyurt and inspected the production facilities, assessed the quality of the products and discussed with its management the ways of bringing the products to international markets.

"The enterprise has installed modern Italian-made equipment, which makes it possible to produce doors of good quality. The center also plans to organize business missions to the countries of the Caspian region," said Abaskuliyev.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Fidan_Babaeva