Croatian companies increase export of IT technologies to Azerbaijan - Croatian Embassy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 21

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Croatian companies increase export of IT technologies to Azerbaijan, the Croatian embassy in Azerbaijan told Trend.

The embassy said that it can be satisfied when it comes to economic and trade relations between Azerbaijan and Croatia because Croatia is among the top twenty countries in terms of trade with Azerbaijan.

"In the first eleven months of 2020, trade amounted to approximately 440 million euros. Most of it refers to the import of oil from Azerbaijan, but the export of IT technologies to Azerbaijan by the Croatian companies is also on the rise," the embassy said.

Of course, the embassy said, there is always room for improving and increasing economic and trade bilateral relations.

"For this reason, commissions to implement and promote economic cooperation between the two countries have been established. Unfortunately, due to the situation caused by COVID-19, the meeting, scheduled to be held in Zagreb last year, did not take place," the embassy added.

Preparations for the next one are underway but whether it will be in live or online format depends again on the epidemiological situation, the embassy said.

Follow the author on Twitter: @nargiz_sadikh