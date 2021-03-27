USAID to promote start-up dev’t in Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 27

Turkmenistan will participate in a series of startup weekends organized for young entrepreneurs of Central Asia with the support of the US Agency for International Development’s (USAID) project aimed at the development of entrepreneurship and the business environment, Trend reports with reference to the Business Turkmenistan information portal.

The events will be held from 15 to 17 March 2021 in Turkmenistan, online.

The event is the first of its kind in the country, organized by Orlan Individual Enterprise of Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan-based MOST business incubator.

Within the framework of the forum, aspiring entrepreneurs will be able to develop a business plan for a project, a prototype of a future product or service, and thus launch a startup in 54 hours.

The finalists will have the opportunity to participate in the Central Asian startup weekend.

MOST is the first private business incubator in Kazakhstan that supports technology entrepreneurs at all stages of business development

As earlier, Stephen Guice, Public Affairs Officer of the US Embassy in Ashgabat told Trend, To increase the competitiveness of Turkmenistan’s economy, USAID supported a start-up ecosystem program.

"The program worked with six local mentor companies that offer startup incubation and acceleration services. These mentor companies hosted a total of 122 entrepreneurs and helped develop their innovative business ideas and products. In addition, USAID created a platform that assists aspiring entrepreneurs in understanding startup entrepreneurship and to master skills through learning, practicing, and collaboration," said Guice.

Also, to raise awareness about the importance of international standards and to train a pool of local experts, since 2017 USAID supported over 20 ISO training sessions and export promotion webinars for hundreds of representatives from local consulting companies and food producers in Turkmenistan.

