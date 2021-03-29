Moldova Post plans to develop co-op with Turkmenistan in field of postal services

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29

Moldova Post is planning to develop cooperation with Turkmenistan in the field of postal services, Moldova Post told Trend.

Any potential proposal to cooperate with Turkmenistan on a bilateral basis is welcomed, said the company.

Moldova Post cooperates with the postal administration of Turkmenistan within the specialized international bodies, both countries being members of the Universal Postal Union, noted the company.

"Our activity is carried out in accordance with the provisions of the Universal Postal Union Acts," said Moldova Post, adding that there are no deficiencies in the bilateral cooperation between postal operators of the countries.

"Currently, Moldova Post has identified transportation options for 95 destinations including Turkmenistan," said the company.

As it was reported earlier, the company "Post of Moldova" has resumed delivery of international mail to Turkmenistan.

Communication is resumed not only with Turkmenistan but also with a number of other countries, such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Nepal, Sudan, and Sri Lanka.

In April 2015, during the negotiations in Ashgabat at the highest level, a package of bilateral documents was signed. Among them are memoranda in the field of agriculture and transport, the financial sector, and the agreement on trade and economic cooperation.

