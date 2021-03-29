EBRD to sign Enhanced Partnership Framework Arrangement with Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 29

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Odile Renaud-Basso is due to participate in the signing of an Enhanced Partnership Framework Arrangement between the Bank and Kazakhstan during her virtual visit to the country, Trend reports citing the EBRD.

Odile Renaud-Basso, will pay a virtual visit to Kazakhstan from March 29 to 31 to hold talks with senior government officials and Bank clients.

In a three-day program, the EBRD president will meet with Kazakhstan’s senior leadership, including Prime Minister Askar Mamin and First Deputy Prime Minister and EBRD Governor Alikhan Smailov. Other high-level engagements include meetings with Minister of Energy Nurlan Nogayev, National Bank Governor Erbolat Dossaev and the Akim of the East Kazakhstan Region, Daniyal Akhmetov.

Renaud-Basso will also meet the Chair of Kazakhstan’s Agency for Strategic Planning and Reform and Governor of Astana International Financial Centre, Kairat Kelimbetov, and the Chair of the Agency for the Regulation and Development of the Financial Market, Madina Abylkassymova.

Renaud-Basso is also due to participate in the signing of an Enhanced Partnership Framework Arrangement between the Bank and Kazakhstan, which will identify further key areas of cooperation between the two parties as well as an agreement on an infrastructure project in east Kazakhstan.

During her virtual visit, Renaud-Basso will also hold meetings with private-sector investors and representatives of the diplomatic community and host a round table for women entrepreneurs.

To date, the EBRD has invested more than $7.95 billion in the economy of Kazakhstan through 280 projects. Supporting small businesses is particularly important to the EBRD and in line with its country strategy for Kazakhstan.