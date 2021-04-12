Minister discloses amount of export of Azerbaijan’s non-oil products

Business 12 April 2021 17:00 (UTC+04:00)
Minister discloses amount of export of Azerbaijan’s non-oil products

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 12

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

Export of non-oil products increased by 16.4 percent compared to the same period of last year and reached $501.6 million in the period of January through March 2021, Trend reports on April 12 referring to Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov’s message on Twitter.

The minister wrote that this is an indicator of sustainability of Azerbaijani economy, even during COVID-19 pandemic.

“In January-March 2021 we had the largest volume of non-oil export compared to the same periods of the years of independence,” Jabbarov tweeted. “For the first time, export of non-oil products exceeded $500 million in the first three months of the year.”

Earlier, Jabbarov stressed that the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy, as in previous years, faces the task of sustainable diversification of the economy.

In this regard, it is planned to develop a concept that will contribute to the growth of export of non-oil goods.

The volume of export of non-oil goods is planned to double by 2025.

