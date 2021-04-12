Russia allows import of tomatoes to several Azerbaijani enterprises

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 12

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

The Federal Service of Russia for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision (Rosselkhoznadzor) has authorized the import of tomatoes into Russia from seven Azerbaijani enterprises from April 13, 2021, Trend reports on April 12 with reference to Rosselkhoznadzor.

The decision was made following the results of quarantine phytosanitary expertise of samples taken during joint video inspections, as well as under the guarantees of the Azerbaijani Food Safety Agency.

The import of tomatoes is allowed for Salmanzade Elkhan Vagif (Barda district, Yenitashkent village); Hasanov Musbat Muzaffar (Shamkir district, Gapanli village); Botanik-2016 LLC (Absheron district, Novkhani settlement); Green world LLC (Baku city); Gurbanov Vidadi Anvar (Shamkir district); Alyan Agro LLC (Barda city); "Absheron agriculture" LLC (Baku city).

The restrictions on the supply of tomatoes and apples from Azerbaijan were introduced on December 10, 2020, due to the systematic revealing of the South American tomato moth and the eastern moth, which are dangerous for agricultural production. Later, Rosselkhoznadzor lifted the ban for some Azerbaijani enterprises.

