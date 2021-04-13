Slovak businessmen investing in infrastructure projects in Georgia's Tbilisi, Bakuriani

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13

Hospitality industry and real estate sector of Georgia are one of the most promising economic sectors, supported by a steady increase in the number of tourists before the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic told Trend.

"We see excellent opportunities in development of Georgian hotel infrastructure, tourism, medical tourism and entertainment. At present, projects have been implemented mainly in the construction industry, which has a unique potential in terms of tourism development," the ministry said.

"We expect that by 2024 Georgian tourism will return to the level of 2018-2019 and Slovak investors have big plans for the coming years in this promising industry, such as projects of 'Smart Green City' in Tbilisi or an entertainment center in Bakuriani," the ministry added.

Bilateral relations between Georgia and the Slovakia as well as cooperation within international organizations have been developing dynamically.

Up to 10 international treaties and several inter-agency agreements form the legal basis for fruitful cooperation in the areas of economy, culture, defense, etc.

