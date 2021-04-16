Georgia, Turkey have significant prospects for co-op in agriculture, forestry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16

First Deputy Minister of Environment Protection and Agriculture Giorgi Khanishvili opened the III Georgian-Turkish Committee on Agriculture meeting with a speech, Trend reports via the ministry.

Khanishvili spoke about the partnership between the two countries and the importance of deepening trade and economic relations. The main focus was on products with export potential.

According to him, there are significant prospects for cooperation between Georgia and Turkey in the field of agriculture and forestry.

He expressed a desire to intensify cooperation between countries in the fields of aquaculture, plant protection, animal health and science.

According to the Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Forestry of the Turkish Republic Akif Ozkaldi, the development of agriculture in Georgia is obvious.

Ozkaldi also spoke about the importance of expanding trade and economic cooperation between the two countries and the possibility of production and investment in science sector in Georgia.

