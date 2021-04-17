Georgia increases import of vehicles from Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17

Georgia imported 93 vehicles for the transport of ten or more persons, totaling $10.7 million from Turkey from January through February 2021, Trend reports referring to Georgian National Statistics Office (Geostat).

Over the same period last year, 44 vehicles were imported by Georgia from Turkey for a total amount of $561,700.

In two months of 2021, Georgia imported 121 vehicles for the transport of goods, totaling $10.1 million from Turkey.

Over the same period last year, 92 vehicles for the transport of goods were imported by Georgia from Turkey for a total amount of $3.08 million.

From January through February 2021, total imports from Turkey to Georgia amounted to $203.3 million. In turn, Georgia exported goods worth $45.2 million to Turkey.

The foreign trade turnover of Georgia with Turkey in the reporting period exceeded $248.5 million, which is 15 percent of Georgia's total trade turnover.

