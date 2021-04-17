Geostat reveals volume of Russian exports to Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17

Russia exported 38,264 tons of oil and oil products to Georgia for a total amount of $16.9 from January through February 2021, Trend reports referring to Georgian National Statistics Office (Geostat).

Also, in the reporting period, Russia exported 50,601 tons of wheat and meslin worth $12.6 million to Georgia. In the same period of 2020, 46,377 tons of wheat and meslin totaling $12.6 million were exported from Russia to Georgia.

Other exports in the same period included:

- 6.4 tons of telephone sets worth $6.7 million

- 52,088 tons of petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons in the amount of $15.7 million

During the last year, the export of petroleum gases and other gases from Russia to Georgia amounted to 129,776 tons totaling $31.5 million.

Meanwhile, Russia exported 3,624 tons of sunflower-seed, safflower, or cotton-seed oil and fractions thereof worth $4.7 million to Georgia.

From January through February 2021, the foreign trade turnover between Georgia and Russia exceeded $202.7 million, which comprises 12.3 percent of the total trade turnover of Georgia.

During the reporting period, Georgia exported products worth $71.1 million to the Russian market, which is 14.4 percent of total exports.

Meanwhile, Russian exported products worth $131.6 million to the Georgian market, which is 11.4 percent of total imports to Georgia.

