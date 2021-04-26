Georgia, Czech Republic discuss prospects for investing in health sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.26

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Genadi Arveladze and Deputy Minister of EU and Trade of the Czech Republic Martina Tauberova held an online meeting, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Arveladze thanked the representative of the Czech side for the assistance provided in the fight against coronavirus.

The officials noted that a delegation of representatives of Czech companies working in the healthcare sector would visit Georgia at the end of May this year.

The Czech Embassy in Georgia will organize the visit.

Meetings with representatives of local businesses will be held, during which they will discuss the prospects for investing in the health sector of Georgia and the creation of joint Georgian-Czech companies.

---

