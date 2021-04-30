Amazon announces Q1 financial results with 44 pct net sales growth

Business 30 April 2021 08:51 (UTC+04:00)
Amazon announces Q1 financial results with 44 pct net sales growth

Amazon.com, Inc. on Thursday announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, with net sales of 108.5 billion U.S. dollars, up 44 percent year over year, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Excluding the 2.1 billion U.S. dollars favorable impact from year-over-year changes in foreign exchange rates throughout the quarter, the company's net sales increased 41 percent compared with 75.5 billion dollars in the first quarter of 2020.

Its operating income increased to 8.9 billion U.S. dollars in the first quarter, compared with operating income of 4.0 billion dollars in the first quarter of 2020.

Net income increased to 8.1 billion U.S. dollars in the first quarter, or 15.79 dollars per diluted share, compared with net income of 2.5 billion dollars, or 5.01 dollars per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2020.

Its operating cash flow increased 69 percent to 67.2 billion U.S. dollars for the trailing 12 months, compared with 39.7 billion dollars for the trailing 12 months ended March 31, 2020.

Amazon's common shares outstanding plus shares underlying stock-based awards totaled 519 million on March 31, 2020, compared with 513 million one year ago.

"Two of our kids are now 10 and 15 years old-and after years of being nurtured, they're growing up fast and coming into their own," said Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO.

"As Prime Video turns 10, over 175 million Prime members have streamed shows and movies in the past year, and streaming hours are up more than 70 percent year over year," Bezos noted.

"In just 15 years, AWS (Amazon Web Services) has become a 54 billion U.S. dollars annual sales run rate business competing against the world's largest technology companies, and its growth is accelerating-up 32 percent year over year," he added.

AWS launched a second full region in Japan with three Availability Zones (AZs) in March, joining the existing 25 Availability Zones in eight AWS regions across the Asia Pacific in China's Beijing, Hong Kong, Ningxia, and Mumbai, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo. Globally, AWS has 80 Availability Zones across 25 geographic regions.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Uzbekistan eyes increasing number of foreign tourist inflow
Uzbekistan eyes increasing number of foreign tourist inflow
Uzbekistan’s Samarkand to become center for MICE tourism
Uzbekistan’s Samarkand to become center for MICE tourism
Greece to lift quarantine rule for more inbound visitors
Greece to lift quarantine rule for more inbound visitors
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijani currency rates for Apr.30 Finance 10:17
Royal Dutch Shell gets over $410M new gain in Upstream Oil&Gas 10:16
Azerbaijani Central Bank's key interest rate to remain unchanged, says Gazprombank Finance 10:08
Equinor reduces power generation due to wind being below seasonal average Oil&Gas 10:06
Israeli media mogul Eli Azur buys Tamar Petroleum stake Israel 10:05
Equinor expects equity production to fall due to maintenance Oil&Gas 10:02
Pfizer begins exporting U.S.-made COVID-19 vaccine to Mexico US 10:01
Offshore wind capex to be on par with offshore oil & gas greenfield capex Oil&Gas 09:57
P&O Maritime Logistics invests $600M in vessels, equipment in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 09:37
Inflationary pressures in Azerbaijan's economy increasing - Gazprombank Finance 09:35
P&O Maritime Logistics supporting Shah Deniz-2 project Oil&Gas 09:34
Uzbekistan, UK talk expansion of agricultural exports Uzbekistan 09:22
Azerbaijani, Portuguese MFAs hold second stage of political consultations Politics 09:20
Azerbaijan studying int’l experience of using artificial intelligence ICT 09:14
Amazon announces Q1 financial results with 44 pct net sales growth Business 08:51
Romania confirms first case of COVID-19 variant detected in India Europe 08:29
Number of coronavirus cases worldwide tops 150 million Other News 07:55
Kyrgyzstan’s death toll in skirmish on Kyrgyz-Tajik border rises to 13 (UPDATE) Kyrgyzstan 07:43
Value of Germany's 1Q2021 import of Turkish cars disclosed Turkey 07:30
Brazil's COVID-19 deaths pass 400,000 Other News 07:05
Six people killed in small plane crash in northern Mexico Other News 06:31
Death toll in stand collapse during religious holiday in Israel rises to 44 (UPDATE) Israel 06:21
Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan sign joint statement following talks Kyrgyzstan 05:45
Share of renewable sources in Azerbaijan's energy balance may rise - analyst Oil&Gas 05:10
Turkey reports 37,674 new COVID-19 cases, 4,788,700 in total Turkey 04:29
WHO says Africa at risk of COVID-19 resurgence amid laxity Other News 03:45
Twitter announces Q1 results with total revenue up 28 pct Business 03:11
UK records another 2,445 coronavirus cases, 22 deaths Europe 02:34
Oman announces fresh restrictions to curb COVID-19 spread Arab World 01:21
Bulgaria expels another Russian diplomat Europe 00:32
ADB issues forecast on Azerbaijan's internal, external public debts for 2021-22 Finance 29 April 23:59
Gazprom pumps 13.5 bcm of gas through TurkStream in 2020 Russia 29 April 23:25
Turkey extends time between jabs, set to acquire more vaccines Turkey 29 April 22:57
Rouhani demands eastern borders to be controlled against COVID-19 Indian mutation Politics 29 April 22:55
British regulator cites 41 more blood clot reports following AstraZeneca shots Europe 29 April 22:48
Azerbaijani Central Bank discloses profits for 2020 Finance 29 April 22:27
Azerbaijan discloses volume of export operations through "single window" Business 29 April 22:27
Azerbaijan's non-oil sector volume to grow by late 2021 Business 29 April 22:26
International Bank of Azerbaijan opens tender to buy fire safety systems Tenders 29 April 22:26
Central Bank of Azerbaijan’s liabilities to IMF increase Finance 29 April 22:25
Azerbaijan’s Baku Metro opens tender to buy services Tenders 29 April 22:24
Azerbaijan increasing export of non-oil products Business 29 April 22:23
Largest share of EBRD's portfolio falls on Georgian private sector - PM Business 29 April 22:22
Georgian Tbilisi's budget increases Finance 29 April 22:22
US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan has begun US 29 April 21:58
India COVID cases cross 18 million Other News 29 April 21:35
Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan agree to ceasefire Kyrgyzstan 29 April 21:19
Freight turnover at airport of Turkish Batman province slightly increases in 1Q2021 Turkey 29 April 21:02
Azerbaijani gymnast reaches final of European Championships in Sochi Society 29 April 20:40
Kazakhstan’s Kazgeology talks latest exploration operations within several projects Business 29 April 20:24
Dalai Lama contributes to PM-CARES Fund to strengthen India's fight against Covid-19 Other News 29 April 20:03
Deputy economy minister invites Pakistan’s businessmen to invest in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Business 29 April 19:11
Important to provide Azerbaijan with maps of minefields in liberated lands - UN Politics 29 April 18:55
Georgia expects growth rate of economy to increase Business 29 April 18:01
Georgia announces tenders within framework of state program Finance 29 April 17:45
Turkish Yildirim Holding to work out issues arising within its projects in Kazakhstan Business 29 April 17:39
Europe's oil majors leave pandemic blues behind Europe 29 April 17:38
Data on Italian import of Turkmen minerals published Finance 29 April 17:30
Footage of mine clearance in Azerbaijan's liberated territories - Trend TV report Azerbaijan 29 April 17:23
Georgia and Ukraine working on creating new oil transportation route to EU markets - Ministry of Energy Oil&Gas 29 April 17:18
Russian FM to visit Azerbaijan soon Politics 29 April 17:12
Turkey reveals data on locally registered French companies Turkey 29 April 17:08
Turkey discloses number of ships received by Bartin port in 1Q2021 Turkey 29 April 16:48
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for Apr. 29 Society 29 April 16:46
Azerbaijani Central Bank's liabilities rise Finance 29 April 16:46
Azerbaijan confirms 1,392 more COVID-19 cases, 2,274 recoveries Society 29 April 16:39
Azerbaijani leading state companies raise value of non-oil exports Business 29 April 16:39
Total assets of Azerbaijan's Central Bank in 2020 grow Finance 29 April 16:14
Georgia expects inflation to reach target figure Business 29 April 16:13
India, China to lead developing Asia rebound: ADB Other News 29 April 16:09
Eurostat reveals data on import of Turkmen mineral products by Greece Oil&Gas 29 April 16:08
Qatar expands fish farming as climate change affects sea stocks Arab World 29 April 16:07
Trade turnover between Uzbekistan, China grows despite COVID-19 Uzbekistan 29 April 16:05
National Bank of Georgia expects increase in bank lending Business 29 April 16:05
Russia To Deliver 'Emergency' Virus Aid To India Other News 29 April 16:04
Russia reports over 9,200 daily COVID-19 cases, a new high since April 17 Russia 29 April 16:04
Uzbektelecom expanding capacity of IPSS ICT 29 April 16:03
Gasoline prices in Israel to rise slightly Sat night Israel 29 April 16:03
Top US Senators Seek Global Access Of Vaccines, Cite India's Example Other News 29 April 16:02
US Fortinet offers various modern cybersecurity solutions for Azerbaijani SMEs Economy 29 April 15:42
Nar and AzTU identify new areas of cooperation (PHOTO) Society 29 April 15:38
Relations between Georgia and NATO remain at highest historical level - PM Georgia 29 April 15:33
BP reveals total oil output from Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli since 1997 Oil&Gas 29 April 15:28
Kazakhstan's crude petroleum oil exports to Italy, Lithuania announced Oil&Gas 29 April 15:25
Head of Azerbaijani State Security Service pays official visit to Georgia (PHOTO) Society 29 April 15:24
BP reveals Shah Deniz production volume since start Oil&Gas 29 April 15:22
Kazakhstan, Russia adopt Comprehensive Program of Economic Cooperation for 2021-2025 Business 29 April 15:11
Ukrainian low-cost airline SkyUp Airlines launching regular flights to Georgian cities Transport 29 April 15:09
BP updates on progress at SWAP, D230, Shafag-Asiman Oil&Gas 29 April 15:07
OPEC+ confirms Azerbaijan's oil production commitments for May-July Oil&Gas 29 April 15:01
South Caucasus Pipeline’s daily average throughput up Oil&Gas 29 April 14:57
Iranian Central Oil Fields Company to implement several projects Oil&Gas 29 April 14:53
All problems in Armenia rooted in crisis of governance - ex-president Armenia 29 April 14:53
Turkmenistan’s Turkmenbashi Complex of Oil Refineries extends tender for fuel purchase Tenders 29 April 14:50
Georgian economy grows year-on-year Business 29 April 14:47
BP discloses number of wells drilled for Shah Deniz 2 Oil&Gas 29 April 14:46
Operating expenditure on Shah Deniz surges y-o-y Oil&Gas 29 April 14:42
Iran begins cotton sowing Business 29 April 14:41
While retreating Armenian Armed Forces destroyed infrastructure in Azerbaijani lands - permanent rep to UN Politics 29 April 14:32
Shah Deniz field increases gas production Oil&Gas 29 April 14:29
All news