Visit of Georgia's PM to Azerbaijan to give new impetus to bilateral relations - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The visit of the Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili to Azerbaijan will give a new impetus to bilateral relations, said the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Georgia to Azerbaijan Zurab Pataradze, Trend reports via Georgian media.

According to him, within the framework of the visit, various issues will be discussed, including those in trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

"Today, a very important visit of the Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili to Azerbaijan will take place. I am confident that this visit will give a new impetus to relations between the two countries. At the same time, issues related to the holding of the trade and economic commission, as well as other events, business forums to promote and strengthen economic relations between the countries will be discussed," the ambassador said.

According to him, the meeting of the trade and economic commission will take place in the near future, the date will be revealed during the visit.

"I am sure that this commission will help increase trade between the countries, attract new investments, implement various joint projects and support countries to deepen relations between them," Pataradze said.

On May 5, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan. Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani will accompany Garibashvili.

Georgia and Azerbaijan established diplomatic relations on November 18, 1992. The countries are actively cooperating in the fields of trade, transport and energy, production, and logistics.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356