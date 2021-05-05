Georgia NCC and NATO-EU Information Center to implement joint projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5

Georgian National Communications Commission (GNCC) and NATO-EU Information Center will implement joint projects, Trend reports via Georgian media.

As reported, these projects are aiming to raise public awareness of the Euro-Atlantic integration path and developing media literacy.

The parties signed a Cooperation Agreement.

“The agreement envisages effective work to raise public awareness of disinformation, European values ​​, and digital skills,” GNCC said.

The Georgian National Communications Commission is an independent regulatory authority in the country of Georgia. The Commission, formed on July 1, 2000, is responsible for the broadcasting and electronic communications sectors. The Commission is a collegial administrative body.

Information Center on NATO and EU is a Legal Entity of Public Law which was established in 2005. Its goals include boosting the knowledge on NATO and EU among the Georgian public and gaining the population’s conscious support towards Georgia’s European and Euro-Atlantic integration.

