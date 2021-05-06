Kazakhstan taking measures to boost drinking water reserves

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6

Some local executive bodies of Kazakhstan are planning and have already begun exploration work to provide the population with drinking water, Qazgeology JSC told Trend.

The company said that work on providing the population with drinking water is supervised by local executive bodies.

At the moment, projects are being implemented to carry out prospecting and exploration work in order to provide rural settlements with drinking water, as well as for the revaluation of reserves and additional exploration of groundwater deposits.

The company said that the country's water resources were assessed by the Production Cooperative Institute - Kazgiprovodkhoz, in 2010.

Of the total Kazakhstan’s water resources the volume of which is 91.35 cubic kilometers, surface waters account for 98.4 percent, groundwater for about 1.1 percent, the mine, sewage, collector-drainage and sea waters is about 0.5 percent.

Furthermore, some 63 percent of the inferred resources fall on fresh groundwater with a salinity of up to 1 gram per cubic decimeter; 26 percent for 1-3 grams per cubic decimeter; 8 percent for 3-5 grams per cubic decimeter and 3 percent for 5-10 grams per cubic decimeter.

The main fresh groundwater resources (59 percent) are concentrated in the southern part of the country. The eastern region accounts for 14 percent, the central region 19 percent, the northern region 1.2 percent, and the western region 6 percent of the total predicted groundwater resources with mineralization up to 1 gram per cubic decimeter in the country.

