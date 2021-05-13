Turkmenistan takes part in adoption of documents within "Central Asia-China" meeting

Business 13 May 2021 11:39 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Turkmenistan has participated in the adoption of a number of documents of the Central Asian countries and China, Trend reports, referring to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

Adoption was during the second Meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs “Central Asia – China”.

In particular, the sides adopted Memorandum on the Creation of the Meeting Format of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs “Central Asia – China”, Joint Statement of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs “Central Asia – China” on Afghanistan, Joint Statement of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs “Central Asia – China” on Further Expansion of Interregional Cooperation, and Joint Statement of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs “Central Asia – China” on Cooperation on Countering the COVID-19.

During the meeting, the position of Turkmenistan on ensuring energy, transport and environmental security at the regional and international levels was voiced. The importance of the development of transport and transit communication along the main transport corridors of the regional and continental levels was emphasized.

Thus, Turkmenistan intends to further promote transport connectivity and ensure the sustainability of trade relations, including by fully unlocking the transport and transit potential of Central Asia.

The ministers spoke in favor of establishing a meeting mechanism to maintain an active dialogue and practical implementation of joint initiatives in the field of trade, transport and communication systems, medicine and healthcare, scientific and technological innovations, digital economy and others.

