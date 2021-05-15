Jan.-Apr. 2021: Georgian wine export up 15%

Georgia exported 28.3 million bottles of wine to 55 countries in January-April 2021, which is an increase of 15% compared to the same period of 2020, says the Georgian National Wine Agency, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

By selling wine abroad Georgia generated $65 million. Revenues increased by 7% year-on-year.

The top five countries that imported Georgian wine in January-April 2021 were:

Russia – 17,197,084 bottles (+16%)

Ukraine – 3,342,951 bottles (+9%)

Poland – 1,841,192 bottles (+2%)

China – 1,559,533 bottles (+19%)

Kazakhstan – 1,027,114 bottles (+56%)

Exports of Georgian wine increased to the following countries:

Canada – 96,090 bottles (+56%)

Israel – 181,820 bottles (+87%)

Azerbaijan – 112,025 bottles (+113%)

Mongolia – 192,480 bottles (+477%)

Czechia – 44556 bottles (+734%)

Meanwhile, Georgia exported 10.2 million bottles of Georgian brandy and 195,000 bottles of chacha abroad in the first four months of 2021.

In total, Georgia has sold $106.3 million worth of alcoholic beverages in the reporting period, including wine, brandy, chacha and others.