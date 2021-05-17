Georgia finalizing 10-year economic development plan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

A 10-year development plan of Georgia is almost finalized, said the Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Natia Turnava, Trend reports via Georgian media.

"We have prepared a separate strategy, which will be included in the 10-year plan, and it is about attracting foreign investment. The strategy is almost finalized, all agencies have presented their part and now we are working on a joint document," Turnava said.



The creation of a 10-year strategy for the development of the country is the promise of Prime Minister Irakli Gharibashvili, which he made while addressing the Parliament.

Gharibashvili said that if approved as prime minister, he would present his vision of the country's development in 100 days.

---

