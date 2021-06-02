Innovative economy building in Azerbaijan directly linked to education system - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

The establishment of an innovative economy in Azerbaijan is directly linked to the education system, the country's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said on Twitter, Trend reports on June 2.

"We exchanged views with Minister of Education Emin Amrullayev on deepening integration between economy and education," Jabbarov said.

"Azerbaijan’s higher education institutions, vocational schools, lyceums, schools and kindergartens establish a basis for the transition to innovative economy," added the minister.

