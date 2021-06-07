Russian Nefis Cosmetics reveals details of co-op with Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Russian manufacturer of household chemicals Nefis Cosmetics has increased the volume of supplies to Turkmenistan to one thousand tons per year for two years, Nefis Cosmetics told Trend.

According to the report, the main method of delivery is railway transport.

The list of exported brands of Nefis Cosmetics in this direction includes Bimax, AOS, Sorti, Biolan.

"Since June, 2018 our company builds business processes in cooperation with the largest distributor of Turkmenistan," said the company.

As earlier company told Trend, coronavirus has opened up new logistics opportunities for Russia's Nefis Cosmetics supplies Turkmenistan.

"If we used to send cargo only by trucks, now we resort to the services of the railway," added the company.

In general, Nefis noted that the situation with coronovirus had practically no impact on cooperation with Turkmenistan.

"We supply the same amount of household chemicals as before the pandemic - about 80 tons per month," the company had said.

At the same time, the company stressed that in the future, Nefis Cosmetics plans to strengthen trade relations with Turkmenistan and expand the range of supplied products.

According to the results of 2017, Nefis holds second position in the Russian market of dishwashing detergents and the third position in the markets of washing powders and powdered cleaning products.

