Turkmenistan improves procedure for participation in tenders

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Turkmenistan has simplified and improved the procedure for participation in tenders, Trend reports, citing the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan.

Companies taking part in tenders will now be able to send quotations to the organizers online (by email, with confirmation by an electronic digital signature).

Previously, companies had to send the organizers an envelope sealed with a mastic seal with a full tender offer in order to participate in the tender.

The tender for the selection of a supplier of goods, works, and services for state needs is conducted by the tender organizer in accordance with the country's procedure for conducting tenders.

The selection of suppliers (contractors) is carried out by the tender commission based on the results of a tender.

