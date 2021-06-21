Iran's relations with Azerbaijan to further develop – Hassan Rouhani
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21
By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:
Iran's relations with Azerbaijan will further develop, as soon as sanctions on the Islamic Republic are lifted, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said, Trend reports citing IRINN.
He made the remark in an event dedicated to the launch of a number of facilities in Iran's Free Trade and Special Economic Zones on June 21, 2021.
The president stressed that Azerbaijan and Iran have made important decisions in the development of bilateral relations. Specifically, he noted positive changes to be observed in the border areas of the two countries.
Rouhani added that the implementation of decisions on the development of relations between the two countries has been delayed due to sanctions.
