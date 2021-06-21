Azerbaijan expanding co-op with UNIDO to speed up transition to 4th industrial revolution

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

The United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) supports the innovation ecosystem and infrastructure of entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to UNIDO.

"Seeking to advance key development areas that will ensure a smooth transition to the 4th industrial revolution, Azerbaijan is looking for ways to transform its economy with an emphasis on creating innovative ecosystems, providing technological learning, supporting the transformation of the labor market and providing educational services that meet the requirements for new professional skills," the UNIDO message said.

The message reads UNIDO is supporting Azerbaijan's Innovation Agency by convening international experts for technical training and advanced training in the field of innovation.

"The UNIDO project entitled ‘Development of an innovation ecosystem and support infrastructure, including a Digital Education and Innovation Center in Azerbaijan’ is based on best practices in the development of innovation ecosystems, as well as support infrastructure to increase the competitiveness of local enterprises. In addition to facilitating the transfer of knowledge, one of the main directions of the project is to strengthen strategic partnerships between the public and private sectors, as well as with academia, improving access to the necessary technical resources," the organization said.

According to UNIDO, the project will create a Digital Education and Innovation Center (DEIC), which will become a knowledge center for conducting specialized webinars on technologies of the 4th industrial revolution, smart energy, climate change mitigation, circular economy, security, including industrial.