Russia’s Rostov enterprises interested in co-op with Azerbaijan

A business trip of representatives of enterprises from Russia’s Rostov city to Azerbaijan was organized through the support of the Azerbaijan-Russian Business Council and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Rostov Region of the Russian Federation, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy.

Within the business trip, bilateral meetings were held between representatives of Azerbaijani and Rostov enterprises operating in the fields of agriculture, shipbuilding, logistics, fishing, construction and medicine.

The delegation from Rostov also met with representatives of the ministry of health, ministry of ecology and natural resources, Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company.

Moreover, the members of the delegation visited the Baku International Sea Trade Port as part of their business trip.

