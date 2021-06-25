Pivotal Toshiba shareholder vote on future of board chairman underway

Business 25 June 2021 08:32 (UTC+04:00)
Pivotal Toshiba shareholder vote on future of board chairman underway

Toshiba Corp kicked off its annual general meeting on Friday, with shareholders set to decide on whether to keep Osamu Nagayama as board chairman. The vote - expected to be very close - is seen by many as a referendum on corporate governance in Japan, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Nagayama has been under immense pressure to resign after an independent investigation this month accused the industrial conglomerate of colluding with Japan's trade ministry to block foreign shareholders from gaining influence on the board at last year's AGM.

Nagayama's critics say he should take responsibility for the board's resistance to a shareholder's call for an independent probe.

3D Investment Partners, Toshiba's No. 2 shareholder with a 7.2% stake, has called for his immediate resignation, while shareholder advisory firms Institutional Shareholder Services Inc and Glass Lewis have recommended shareholders not reappoint him.

If he is voted out, it would mark another watershed moment for Japan's corporate governance after foreign activist investors prevailed at a March extraordinary general meeting in their efforts to secure the probe into the allegations.

But Nagayama's supporters argue he only joined Toshiba's board after the alleged pressuring of foreign shareholders took place and that Toshiba, which has lurched from crisis to crisis since 2015, needs his experience.

Nagayama, a former Chugai Pharmaceutical CEO and Sony Group Corp (6758.T) board director, is expected to win the backing of many domestic investors.

They now make up a greater proportion of Toshiba's shareholder base after the conglomerate's reinstatement in the Tokyo Stock Exchange's Topix index this year brought in more index-linked funds. Since then, the proportion of foreign investors in Toshiba has fallen to around half from 63% a year ago, according to the company.

Toshiba, which is one of Japan's few manufacturers of nuclear reactors and makes defence equipment, is of huge strategic importance to the government.

Trade Minister Hiroshi Kajiyama has been unapologetic about his ministry's dealings with Toshiba, saying the policies it implemented were natural ones for the ministry to take.

On Friday morning, when asked about the AGM, Kajiyama said that "in general the hope is that corporate governance can be improved through discussions with shareholders and at the same time we work to secure the stable development of businesses and technology that are important from a national security standpoint."

Shares in Toshiba were down 1.4% in morning trade on Friday compared to a 0.4% rise for the Topix index. The stock, however is roughly flat compared to June 9, the day before the explosive investigators' report was released, and is up some 68% this year.

Toshiba will nominate 11 directors at the AGM, including Nagayama. Two members of the board's audit committee, which has been blamed for failing to properly address the allegations levelled at management, are not standing for re-election.

Voting records disclosed so far show that Norges Bank Investment Management, the world's largest sovereign wealth fund, and the State Board of Administration of Florida have voted against Nagayama.

But the California Public Employees' Retirement System has voted for Nagayama. BlackRock Inc (BLK.N), which has a large stake of more than 5%, also voted for him, a person familiar with the matter has said.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Russia with other OSCE MG co-chairs continues to help Azerbaijan, Armenia to build mutual confidence - FM
Russia with other OSCE MG co-chairs continues to help Azerbaijan, Armenia to build mutual confidence - FM
Representatives of opposition in Armenia may resort to illegal actions - analyst
Representatives of opposition in Armenia may resort to illegal actions - analyst
People know that Armenia may develop only after restoring ties with Azerbaijan - analyst
People know that Armenia may develop only after restoring ties with Azerbaijan - analyst
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Panasonic sold its entire stake in Tesla last fiscal year Business 08:55
Pivotal Toshiba shareholder vote on future of board chairman underway Business 08:32
Israel open to new joint projects with Uzbekistan in tourism field (INTERVIEW) Tourism 08:15
Chile plans to turn 80 pct of air-conditioning energy sustainable by 2050 Other News 08:06
1,445 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:29
Amazon Web Services announces global competition to find, fix 1 mln software bugs ICT 06:53
Chinese, Portuguese diplomats call for enhanced cooperation in post-pandemic recovery Economy 06:12
Malta, Spain's Balearics Islands added to UK's green travel list Transport 05:27
Morocco, Liberia sign oil exploration agreement Oil&Gas 04:36
World Bank approves 100 mln USD to support sustainable urban transport in Mongolia's capital Finance 03:42
Turkey reports 5 703 new COVID-19 cases Turkey 02:55
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine highly effective against Delta variant Israel 02:08
Bank of England maintains interest rate at 0.1 pct despite rising inflation Finance 01:20
American Red Cross warns of "severe" blood shortage: media US 00:34
Germany to help Georgia implement Biodiversity and Sustainable Local Development program Business 24 June 23:58
Turkish scientists’ 10-second COVID diagnosis test gets approval Turkey 24 June 23:11
Iran increases imports of cement from Turkey Business 24 June 22:58
KazAID, USAID Sign Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in Official Development Assistance Kazakhstan 24 June 22:25
Georgia unveils statistics on vaccination as of June 24 Georgia 24 June 22:23
Uzbek national bank to place bonds at Moscow Exchange Finance 24 June 21:53
Brunei witnesses low inflation in past 40 years Economy 24 June 21:42
FMs Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia talk bilateral relations Politics 24 June 21:36
Data of opening of Isfahan subway to new Iranian town of Baharestan revealed Business 24 June 20:38
Azerbaijan assists several countries and int’l organizations - OECD report Politics 24 June 20:16
Baku Declaration adopted at 4th meeting of energy ministers of ECO member-states Economy 24 June 20:10
Kazakhstan plans to reduce transfers from National Fund Kazakhstan 24 June 19:38
Azerbaijan, Ukraine plan to establish joint ventures Economy 24 June 19:22
Armenian anti-tank mines found in Azerbaijan’s Khojavend district (PHOTO) Society 24 June 19:17
Ministry discloses volume of fertilizers transported through Turkish ports Business 24 June 19:07
Austria interested in business opportunities in Georgia - Federal Ministry Business 24 June 19:06
Ambassador highlights driving force behind development of Azerbaijan-Ukraine relations Economy 24 June 18:56
EU should be proud that Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine want to join it - Josep Borrell Business 24 June 18:50
Georgia shares data on profits of country's banking sector Finance 24 June 18:33
Stockholders creating opportunities for investment in Georgian businesses Business 24 June 18:32
Georgia and Turkey intend to expand free trade agreement Business 24 June 18:24
Kazakh president signs law regulating taxes on crypto mining Kazakhstan 24 June 18:18
Armenian Armed Forces fire at positions of Azerbaijan in direction of Tovuz Politics 24 June 18:14
Iran, Finland to increase co-op in geological, mine science fields Business 24 June 18:13
Vaccination of children against COVID-19 should be carefully studied - TABIB Society 24 June 17:49
Turkmenistan completes wheat harvest in Lebap region Business 24 June 17:48
Azerbaijan’s significant potential in field of renewable energy to increase electricity generation - analyst Oil&Gas 24 June 17:46
IAEA to hold Site and External Events Design Review Service in Uzbekistan Business 24 June 17:46
Reliance Industries expects Saudi Aramco deal to formalise this year Arab World 24 June 17:39
WB regional director talks inflation in Georgia, possible economic recovery rates Business 24 June 17:38
Uzbekistan proposes Kokand to be first tourist capital of Turkic Council Tourism 24 June 17:36
Uzbekistan, Turkey consider developing electronic communications in tourism Tourism 24 June 17:35
Israeli fintech co Sorbet raises $15m Israel 24 June 17:35
Turkmenistan's Turkmentruba opens tender for purchase of chemical products Tenders 24 June 17:33
Uzbekistan looks to solve problem with its protein-filled goods' export Uzbekistan 24 June 17:30
Afghan military personnel crosses into territory of Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 24 June 17:29
WB allocates additional funds for Aral Sea Basin Mitigation Program Uzbekistan 24 June 17:21
Azerbaijan, Ukraine sign memorandum on trade, economic co-op Economy 24 June 17:19
Large-amount loans issued in Iran's services sector Finance 24 June 17:17
Volume of cargo shipment via Turkish Izmir port for 4M2021 unveiled Oil&Gas 24 June 17:16
Gulf Cooperation Council supports Azerbaijan's fair position - GCC SecGen Politics 24 June 17:15
Kazakhstan ratifies agreement on launch of 'Soyuz-2' type rockets from Baikonur Business 24 June 17:02
Georgia sees decrease in Construction Cost Index Construction 24 June 17:01
TAP’s gas supplies to Europe getting close to 3 bcm Oil&Gas 24 June 16:59
Feedstuff manufacturing to be launched in Kazakhstan’s Karaganda Business 24 June 16:54
Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan transported over 430 million tons of oil to world markets Oil&Gas 24 June 16:51
Georgian Credo Bank plans to purchase another bank Finance 24 June 16:51
Visa to buy Swedish fintech Tink for $2.2 billion US 24 June 16:50
Georgia negotiating to attract Ukrainian and Belarusian airlines Transport 24 June 16:50
Uzbekistan’s number of users of remote banking services increases Finance 24 June 16:48
Agriculture Ministry talks wheat harvesting process across Azerbaijan Economy 24 June 16:47
Turkmen Railways open tender for purchase of spare parts for locomotives Tenders 24 June 16:46
Azerbaijan unevils number of citizens vaccinated on June 24 Society 24 June 16:45
Global oil price to drop due to growth of eco-friendly car production - analyst Economy 24 June 16:43
Azerbaijan, Ukraine establish joint Business Council (PHOTO) Economy 24 June 16:41
Iran's Bouali Sina Petrochemical Company launches new desulfurization unit Oil&Gas 24 June 16:40
Azerbaijan confirms 51 more COVID-19 cases, 76 recoveries Society 24 June 16:38
Small-unit production line launched at Yutong bus plant in Kazakhstan Transport 24 June 16:25
Kazakhstan increases imports of Greek-made goods Business 24 June 16:22
Kazakh oilfield construction company to buy pipes via tender Tenders 24 June 16:21
Uzbekistan continues modernization of Fergana refinery ICT 24 June 16:21
France’s import of grains and legumes from Turkey up Business 24 June 16:18
Airline companies operating in Georgia, increasing frequency of flights Transport 24 June 16:17
Azerbaijan takes part in SCO's First Economic Forum (PHOTO) Business 24 June 16:15
Kazakhstan joins initiatives of World Trade Organization to combat COVID-19 Business 24 June 16:13
A humanitarian partnership in times of COVID (PHOTO) Other News 24 June 16:06
Saudi Arabia considers developing industrial zone in Oman Arab World 24 June 15:32
NIO cars arriving in Israel for Mobileye robotaxi trials Israel 24 June 15:31
COVID-19 vaccination in Russia remains voluntary Russia 24 June 15:26
Moderna hopes to deliver COVID vaccines to Germany faster US 24 June 15:20
Wheat harvesting continues in villages of Azerbaijan's Tartar near liberated lands (PHOTO) Society 24 June 15:13
New ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Azerbaijan appointed Kyrgyzstan 24 June 15:06
Saipa, Iran Khodro, Isfahan Refinery keep Tehran Stock Exchange's upward trend Business 24 June 15:00
Silk Way West Airlines to enter the global pharmaceutical logistics market with GDP certification Society 24 June 14:57
Georgia eyes to introduce mandatory unemployment insurance mechanism Business 24 June 14:55
Iranian oil minister talks about work done in oil, gas sectors Oil&Gas 24 June 14:43
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price dips Finance 24 June 14:42
Azerbaijan plays crucial role in connectivity of INSTC with Indian port - ambassador Transport 24 June 14:34
Export value of Georgia's domestic beer down Business 24 June 14:29
Uzbekistan among top-10 countries of world in gold mining - Forbes Uzbekistan 24 June 14:28
Azerbaijani president, first lady view conditions created at Gulustan Palace after renovation (PHOTO) Politics 24 June 14:17
Certain cities, villages in Iran supplied with gas Oil&Gas 24 June 14:16
Innovative technologies in Azerbaijan ensure transparency in rendering services - B.EST Solutions CEO Economy 24 June 14:15
Several industrial investment projects to be commissioned in Kazakhstan's Shymkent Kazakhstan 24 June 14:12
Azerbaijan holds working group meeting on clearing mines, unexploded ordnance in de-occupied lands (PHOTO) Politics 24 June 14:10
Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova to discuss further cooperation with EU Georgia 24 June 14:09
All news