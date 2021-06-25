Georgia, Rothschild & Co discuss county's favorable investment environment

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25

Georgia, Rothschild & Co advisory groups discussed favorable investment environment and investment opportunities in specific fields in the country, Trend reports via Government administration.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has met with Managing Director at Rothschild & Co Arielle Malard de Rothschild. Vazil Hudak, special advisor to Garibashvili, was present at the meeting.

Rothschild & Co is one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory groups, which provides M & A, strategy and financing advice, as well as investment and wealth management solutions to large institutions, individuals and governments worldwide.

During the meeting held at the government administration, Garibashvili and Rothschild talked about Georgia’s favourable investment environment and investment opportunities in specific fields in the country.

The officials also highlighted ongoing and past reforms implemented in Georgia.

