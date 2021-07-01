Georgia takes up BSEC group chairmanship

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia takes up Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) group chairmanship for six months, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The BSEC, which unites Georgia, Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Moldova, Greece, North Macedonia, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Turkey and Ukraine, was established in 1992.

The Georgian Chairmanship-in-Office got underway during the 43rd Meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the organisation held online on June 30, 2021.

At the meeting Georgian Foreign Minister Davit Zalkaliani confirmed Georgia's readiness for fruitful cooperation with member states over the next six months.

The BSEC focuses on multilateral political and economic initiatives aimed at fostering cooperation, peace, stability and prosperity in the Black Sea region.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356