Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan discuss preparation for international conferences

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan have discussed the issues of preparation for high-level international conferences, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The discussion was held during a telephone conversation between Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov and Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi.

During the conversation, the parties discussed the key topics of the Turkmen-Kazakh agenda.

The ministers noted the importance of regular political dialogue at the highest level in promoting cooperation between the two countries.

As earlier the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan told Trend, the program of cooperation between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan for the period of 2021-2023 contributes to the comprehensive strengthening of cooperation between the foreign ministries of the two states.

The report also notes that the above-mentioned program also contributes to the organization of necessary consultations on the discussion of topical issues on the bilateral and multilateral agenda.

Kazakhstan's ministry noted that the further implementation of the above-mentioned program of cooperation between Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan will allow systematizing the interaction of the two countries in a number of areas.

"Its further implementation will allow systematizing the interaction of the foreign ministries of the two countries on issues of bilateral and regional cooperation, on the joint use of water and energy resources of Central Asia, on the cooperation of consular services, inventory of the legal framework between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, and others," the ministry said.

