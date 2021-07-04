Volume of business sector turnover up in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The volume of business sector turnover in Georgia increased by 11.3 percent in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the same quarter of the previous year and amounted to 28.9 billion lari ($8.9 billion), Trend reports referring to the National Statistics Office (Geostat).

The production value of the business sector is characterized by the increasing tendency. In the first quarter of 2021, its volume equaled to 10.3 billion lari ($3.2 billion), which is year-on-year 0.2 percent more.

In 1Q2021, 65.3 percent of total turnover fell on large and 16.3 percent – on medium businesses while 18.4 percent - on small business. A small difference is in case of total production value: 45.8 percent comes on large, 27.1 percent – on medium and 27.1 percent on small businesses.

In the first quarter of 2021, total purchases of goods and services carried out by enterprises equaled to 16 billion lari (year-on-year 5.1 percent more), while the purchase goods and services for resale amounted 10.4 billion lari ($3.2 billion).

In the reporting period, the average number of employees equaled to 622,700, which is year-on-year 9 percent less. Out of the total number of employees, 42 percent are female and 58 percent are male.

Some 41.5 percent of total number of employees comes on large, 22.5 percent – on medium and 36 percent - on small businesses.

The total number of employed persons amounted 586,400 (year-on-year 8.5 percent less). The total personnel costs of enterprises equaled to 2.29 billion lari ($712.7 million).

In the first quarter of 2021, average monthly remuneration of employed persons equaled to 1,283.5 lari ($399.49) while remuneration of employed women made up 1,018.6 lari ($317.04).

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila6197935