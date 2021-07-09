Georgia, Kazakhstan to co-op in ski resorts dev't

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia’s Mountain Resorts Development Company signed a memorandum of cooperation with Kazakhstan's Shymbulak Development, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Mountain Resorts Development Company of Georgia manages four ski resorts in the country. Shymbulak Development manages the Shymbulak ski resort in Kazakhstan.

A 15-member delegation from the Shimbulak resort visited Gudauri and Bakuriani ski resorts of Georgia to share experiences and see the infrastructure on the ski slopes.

The memorandum provides for three years of cooperation on the following issues:



- Develop partnerships between two companies;

- Provide information, educational and consulting support;

- Invite a partner company to conferences, seminars and exhibitions;

- Exchange a variety of information.

