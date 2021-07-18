Domestic Producer Price Index for industrial products down in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 18

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The Domestic Producer Price Index for industrial products (DPPI) decreased by 0.3 percent in May 2021 compared to the previous month in Georgia, Trend reports via the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

In the mentioned period the prices for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning decreased by 5.6 percent.

Compared to May 2020 the DPPI increased by 18.3 percent.

The prices went up for manufactured products by 18.4 percent, for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning by 18.8 percent, for products from mining and quarrying by 18.9 percent and for water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation services by 7.5 percent.

Georgia exported locally produced goods worth $1.53 billion from January through May 2021, which is 24.4 percent higher year-on-year.

"The share of domestic exports (export of locally produced goods and services, including those of foreign origin that have been substantially changed through local processing) in total exports constituted 73.1 percent and amounted to $1.12 billion, 26.6 percent higher to the same period of 2020", said Geostat.

