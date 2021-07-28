Iran’s import of grains and legumes from Turkey up

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28

Trend:

The export of grains and legumes from Turkey to Iran increased by 2.4 times from January through May 2021 compared to the same period of last year and amounted to $78.3 million, the Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend on June 28.

The export of grains and legumes from Turkey to Iran increased by 12 times in May 2021 compared to May 2020, reaching up to $12 million.

Turkey increased the export of cereals and legumes by 16.9 percent from January through May 2021 compared to the same period of last year up to $3.4 billion.

Turkey exported grains and legumes worth $617.5 million in May 2021, which is 23.9 percent more than in May 2020.

Turkey’s export of grains and legumes reached $7.8 billion over the past 12 months (May 2020 - May 2021).