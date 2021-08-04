US, Turkmenistan continue to have strong bilateral relationship

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 4

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

The US and Turkmenistan continue to have a strong bilateral relationship, Stephen Guice, Public Affairs Officer of the US Embassy in Ashgabat told Trend.

He said that the trade between the US and Turkmenistan has increased in 2021 versus 2020.

"Much of our cooperation continued strong throughout the pandemic," noted Guice.

As he added, some programs, such as those that require travel or the transit of goods or equipment, have encountered delays.

"There are many well-known companies from the United States that have strong and successful commercial relationships with Turkmenistan. They are too numerous to list comprehensively. They include Boeing, Caterpillar, Coca-Cola, General Electric, John Deere, Visa, and many others," concluded Guice.

The US is one of the important trade, economic, and foreign policy partners of Turkmenistan, with which cooperation is carried out in the field of regional security, combating serious threats and challenges, as well as in other areas.

In recent years, the US has taken a course towards rapprochement with Turkmenistan. Political consultations have become regular. Cooperation continues in such areas as the supply of agricultural machinery, modernization of the technical fleet of civil aviation in Turkmenistan, and import of electric power equipment.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @JeilaAliyeva