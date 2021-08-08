US Embassy in Turkmenistan names USAID's regional projects in country

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.8

United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is implementing regional projects in Turkmenistan, Stephen Guice, Public Affairs Officer of the US Embassy in Ashgabat told Trend.

In particular, Guice named the following regional projects in the country:

USAID’s Future Growth Initiative spurs productive economic activity across Central Asia, with the goal of increasing local competitiveness, creating new jobs, and improving incomes for Central Asia’s growing workforce.

USAID’s Competitiveness, Trade and Jobs activity facilitates trade and employment in horticulture, tourism, transport, and logistics across the five Central Asian economies.

USAID Regional Water and Vulnerable Environment activity strengthen water cooperation across Central Asia for improved stability, economic prosperity and healthy ecosystems.

USAID’s Central Asia Regional Electricity Market activity enhances regional cooperation to build a regional electricity market and increase electricity trade.

USAID’s Power the Future activity accelerates Central Asia’s transition to cost-effective, low emission, energy-secure, and climate-resilient economies through increasing the deployment of renewable energy and energy efficiency in all five Central Asian countries;.

the USAID-funded Safe Migration in Central Asia activity uses evidence-based practices and cross-border connections to strengthen the mutual accountability and effectiveness of governments, NGOs, and the private sector to prevent trafficking in persons, protect survivors, and promote safe migration.

USAID’s Eliminating Tuberculosis in Central Asia activity reduces the burden of tuberculosis (TB) in Central Asia by building local and regional capacity to improve the detection and treatment of drug-resistant TB (DR-TB).

The Ending Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis in Central Asia activity is based on a comprehensive multi-component approach to provide support to the National Tuberculosis Programs (NTPs) of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan in significantly scaling up the prevention, detection, and treatment of drug-resistant tuberculosis (DR-TB).

