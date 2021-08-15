Turkmenistan's enterprise eyes to export polypropylene to Azerbaijan, Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 15

Turkmenistan's Milli önüm Individual Enterprise is currently carrying out negotiations on the export of polypropylene to Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Georgia, Trend reports via Business Turkmenistan.

The enterprise has installed high-performance German-made equipment. Monthly it processes 50 tons of polypropylene and produces threads used in tying such products as greenhouse plants, hay and straw.

The company obtains its raw materials for production from the Turkmenbashi Complex of Oil Refineries, and the Kiyanly polymer complex. The threads are produced in the form of rolls weighing from 1.3 kg to 5 kg.

Most of the products are sold in the domestic market, and the rest is exported to the CIS countries.

