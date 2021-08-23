Uzbek enterprises increase coal production

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 23

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Large enterprises of Uzbekistan produced 2.3 million tons of coal in 1H2021, which is 782,100 tons more than the corresponding period a year earlier, Trend reports with reference to the State Statistics Committee of Uzbekistan.

From January through May of this year, large enterprises of Uzbekistan produced 1.8 million tons of coal, which also shows an increase.

The volumes of open pit coal mining and coal mining at the operating fields in Uzbekistan as of December 30, 2020, have grown significantly, compared to the same period last year.

Uzbekistan's coal production continued in compliance with the quarantine requirements, and the approved plans for the supply of local coal for the needs of budgetary organizations and the population were fulfilled on time and in excess.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @JeilaAliyeva