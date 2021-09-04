Georgian Kakheti sees increase in volume of processed grapes
Latest
ICIEC signs Landmark Facultative Reinsurance Agreement with Saudi Eximbank to support export development and FDI inflows
COVID-19 hardships and rising demand for infrastructure increase importance and relevance of PPPs in resource mobilization as ICIEC member countries seek to build back better
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani athletes who won next gold medals at Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani athlete who claimed country’s 12th gold medal at Summer Paralympic Games (PHOTO)
President Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani athlete who won another gold medal at Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games