Uzbekistan Economic Forum to be held in Tashkent with WB, ADB participation

Uzbekistan Economic Forum 2021 will be held in the capital of Uzbekistan from September 29 to 30, Trend reports via Economic-Forum.uz.

The event is supported by the World Bank (WB) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The Forum is held with the support and high level participation of the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank and will bring together in an in-person setting around 300 participants -including high level representatives of the Uzbek Government, international business and financial communities, international and regional multilateral development institutions, policy makers, NGOs and international media.

Among them will be Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economic Development and Poverty Reduction of Uzbekistan Jamshid Kuchkarov, Vice President of the World Bank for Europe and Central Asia Anna Bjerde and many others.

The Forum offers a unique occasion to discuss and deliberate plans to maintain the economic liberalization course and build a more open, internationally integrated and competitive market economy.

Moreover, participants will have the opportunity to engage policymakers about initiatives to improve the investment climate and maintain macroeconomic stability with the aim of bettering living standards and fostering sustainable, inclusive economic growth.

