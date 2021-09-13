Georgia shares data on foreign direct investment

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 13

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Foreign direct investments (FDI) in Georgia amounted to $234.2 million in 2Q2021, down by 2.6 percent from the adjusted data of 2Q2020, Trend reports via Georgia’s National Statistic Office (Geostat).

According to Geostat, the main reasons behind FDI decline are reduction of the equity amount, ownership transfer from a non-resident to the resident units, and payment of a debt by several companies.

The United Kingdom, reaching $77.1 million in 2Q2021 (32.9 percent), was the major foreign direct investor country, followed by the Netherlands with $31.5 million (13.5 percent) and the Czech Republic with $30.8 (13.2 percent).

The largest share of FDI was registered in the financial sector, reaching $82 million (35 percent) in 2Q2021, the energy sector was the second with $65.2 million (27.8 percent), followed by manufacturing with $46.5 million (19.9 percent), Geostat added.

