Uzbek President to take part in SCO summit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 13

By Fakhri Vakilov – Trend:

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will take part in a regular meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in the capital of Tajikistan, Dushanbe, on September 16-17, Trend reports citing the press service of the President.

The press secretary of the head of state Sherzod Asadov made this statement at a briefing on Monday.

Last year the SCO summit was held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This time the heads of state will hold a face-to-face meeting. The current SCO summit coincides with the 20th anniversary of the organization's creation.

On September 16, the head of Uzbekistan will hold bilateral meetings with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Russia Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, and on 17 September - with President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi.

The actual meeting of the heads of state will take place on September 17. At the end of the negotiations, the chairmanship in the SCO will pass from Tajikistan to Uzbekistan.

“In the opinion of many foreign experts, given the large-scale work carried out by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev over the past five years, the chairmanship of Uzbekistan in the SCO will become an event of particular importance from the point of view of security and prevention of potential risks and threats,” Asadov said.

On the same day, a meeting will take place in a new format - "Shanghai Cooperation Organization - Collective Security Treaty Organization". The sides will discuss the development of the situation in Afghanistan.

---

Follow author on Twitter:@vakilovfaxri