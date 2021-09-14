Azerbaijani, Russian businessmen holding B2B negotiations in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 14

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

A business mission of entrepreneurs from Russia’s Saratov region to Azerbaijan’s Baku city has kicked off, Trend reports citing the Export Support Center of the Saratov Region.

Within the framework of the visit, B2B negotiations with entrepreneurs of Azerbaijan and visits to manufacturing enterprises will take place.

The business mission in Baku is carried out with the aim of organizing negotiations between representatives of Azerbaijani and Russian companies and implementing the export potential of regional companies.

It is attended by representatives of companies from such industries as medicine, IT technologies, and industry.

The business mission is an additional opportunity for the Saratov businessmen to get reliable partners abroad, enter international markets and conclude export contracts, and it takes place on the basis of the implementation of the national project International Cooperation and Export.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni