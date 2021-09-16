Tax reporting forms to be simplified for entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 16

Some small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) in Azerbaijan do not have the opportunity to involve professional accountants and auditors in the reporting process and prepare it independently, Trend reports, referring to the statement of Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of the Management Board of the Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises.

"In such cases, entrepreneurs should be supported, and the forms of financial accounting and tax reporting should be simplified," he said.

The SME development centers operating in various cities and districts of Azerbaijan regularly provide training and consulting services on accounting rules, tax administration, as well as the preparation of financial and tax reports, he said.

From the beginning of 2021, the SME development centers have organized about 40 trainings, attended by about 800 entrepreneurs, as well as people who want to start their own business, Mammadov noted.

"The absolute majority of taxpayers whose reports revealed inconsistencies relate to micro and small businesses. The analysis conducted jointly with the State Tax Service shows that taxpayers engaged in activities in the field of trade and services do not keep records of income and expenses in accordance with the legislation and incorrectly draw up the necessary documentation. This leads to the assessment of taxes in a desk manner, which causes dissatisfaction of taxpayers," the chairman added.