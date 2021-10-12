Iran, Saudi Arabia continue talks on bilateral, regional issues

TEHRAN, Iran, Oct.12

Trend:

Iran and Saudi Arabia continue their talks on bilateral and regional issues, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said, Trend reports.

“The talks between Tehran and Riyadh are ongoing, and the sides have decided to continue talks behind closed doors,” said Khatibzadeh.

Referring to four rounds of talks with Riyadh in Baghdad, the MFA spokesman said that 'last round was held at the time when we were in New York (on the sideline of UNGA)'.

Khatibzadeh noted that the talks between the Iranian and Saudi delegations are focused on bilateral and regional issues, especially the Persian Gulf affairs.

Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said in Beirut that the discussions between Iran and Saudi Arabia are on the right track but it will take more time to restore bilateral ties.

The discussions were launched under Iran’s former president Hassan Rouhani in Bagdad and have continued since his successor, Ebrahim Raisi, took office in August.