Kazakhstan boosts trade with Turkmenistan over 8M2021

Business 16 October 2021 11:23 (UTC+04:00)
Kazakhstan boosts trade with Turkmenistan over 8M2021
Agreement with Azerbaijan on additional gas supplies aimed at ensuring Turkey's gas reserves – Erdogan
Agreement with Azerbaijan on additional gas supplies aimed at ensuring Turkey's gas reserves – Erdogan
Azerbaijan, Turkey ink deal for additional gas supply
Azerbaijan, Turkey ink deal for additional gas supply
Turkey confirms 31,248 daily COVID-19 cases
Turkey confirms 31,248 daily COVID-19 cases
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Uzbekistan to fund startups in various sectors Business 12:26
U.S. lawmaker blames Boeing leaders for culture that led to crashes US 12:19
Turkmenistan to purchase agricultural machinery from foreign manufacturers Turkmenistan 12:14
Iran Energy Exchange shares data on sales of Iran’s Jam Petrochemical Company Oil&Gas 11:59
Azerbaijan names gymnasts to perform at World Championships in Japan Society 11:59
During former occupation of Sugovushan, Armenia deprived vast lands of water - aide to Azerbaijani president Politics 11:54
Volume of loaded and unloaded cargo in Iran’s Noshahr Port down Transport 11:52
Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for October 16 Georgia 11:24
Kazakhstan boosts trade with Turkmenistan over 8M2021 Business 11:23
Exports of steel manufacturers in Iran increase Business 11:21
Georgia, EU, and Turkey enter into "diagonal cumulation" agreement Georgia 11:20
Azerbaijani sees increase in oil prices Oil&Gas 11:17
Iran raises ceiling on housing loans Business 11:12
Uzbekistan’s FEZ creates good basis for deepening co-op with Azerbaijan Uzbekistan 11:10
Turkmenistan’s private enterprise eyes building dry cargo vessel Turkmenistan 10:51
Trade turnover between Russia, US may hit record this year, says Deputy PM Overchuk Russia 10:44
Iran to launch several shipping lines to Russia, Kazakhstan Business 10:42
Iran looks to improve transportation of goods from Khuzestan Province Transport 10:40
Russia’s Korona Pay eyes expanding money transfers via Azerbaijan's mobile banking apps Economy 10:10
Gas prices in Europe to remain high over next 6 months Oil&Gas 09:45
Iranian currency rates for October 16 Finance 09:44
Turkmenistan's electric potential rises after commissioning new capacious power plants Turkmenistan 09:43
Iran to increase fuel production Business 09:34
UK MP killing was terrorist incident, Met Police say Europe 08:47
Representatives of diplomatic corps in Azerbaijan begin visit to Sugovushan Society 08:18
Czech Republic eyes to support improvement of Georgian air transport infrastructure Transport 08:00
1,900 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:31
Biden says those who refuse to testify in Jan 6 probe should be prosecuted US 07:03
ISIS claims responsibility for mosque attack in Afghan city of Kandahar Other News 06:26
Fully vaccinated foreign visitors can enter U.S. starting on Nov. 8 US 05:44
China's Shenzhou-13 crewed spaceship docks with space station module Other News 05:01
UK records more than 40,000 COVID cases for third day in a row Europe 04:28
Biden says Clinton will be released ‘shortly’ from California hospital US 03:52
Amazon-owned Twitch says source code exposed in last week's data breach Other News 03:18
Israel's annual inflation up 2.5 pct, highest in nearly decade Israel 02:29
Africa's COVID-19 cases surpass 8.41 mln: Africa CDC Other News 01:54
US shares specific data on cybercrime with Russia, awaits its actions, White House says US 01:15
Saudi Arabia appoints Al-Rabiah as new Hajj minister Arab World 00:39
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by Turkish A Haber TV channel on October 16, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 00:10
Chronicles of Victory: October 16, 2020 Politics 00:01
Czech PM Babis pledges smooth power handover to opposition Europe 15 October 23:40
UK MP dies after being stabbed at constituency meeting Europe 15 October 23:14
China’s Shenzhou-13 manned spacecraft successfully reach orbit Other News 15 October 22:45
Four migrants dead, 21 missing off Spanish coast Europe 15 October 22:21
FIA approves schedule for Azerbaijan Grand Prix in 2022 Society 15 October 21:57
COVID-19 kills 197 more Iranians over past 24 hours Society 15 October 21:31
Georgian FM meets Slovenian counterpart Georgia 15 October 21:24
Armenia trying to prepare ground for new provocations against Azerbaijan by spreading fake information - MoD Politics 15 October 21:02
Azerbaijani FM discusses mine threat in liberated territories with French CNEMA delegates (PHOTO) Politics 15 October 20:59
Azerbaijan lifts flight restrictions for number of countries Politics 15 October 20:53
Azerbaijani President signs law "On Independence Day" Politics 15 October 20:10
EBRD to allocate loan to Turkmen beverage company Turkmenistan 15 October 19:54
Azerbaijan records decline in fixed capital revenues for 9M2021 Economy 15 October 19:53
Turkmenistan, WB talk new areas of co-op Turkmenistan 15 October 19:06
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender to buy clarifier Tenders 15 October 19:05
Gasoline prices in Georgia increase Georgia 15 October 19:04
Money transfers to Azerbaijan via Golden Crown service grow for 9M2021 Economy 15 October 19:03
Iran looking to develop renewable energy - SATBA Business 15 October 19:02
Azerbaijani MoD discusses mine clearing in liberated territories with French delegation (PHOTO) Politics 15 October 18:38
Iran eyeing increase in trade with Spain Business 15 October 18:26
Export-oriented local Georgian company to get benefits within USAID program Georgia 15 October 17:59
Saudi Arabia to ease coronavirus curbs from Oct. 17 Arab World 15 October 17:58
Russia, Venezuela developing secured messenger — Rostec Russia 15 October 17:31
Kazatomprom to look for new ways to bolster nuclear energy for peaceful purposes Oil&Gas 15 October 17:31
Turkmenistan discloses area allotted for sowing winter barley in Dashoguz region Turkmenistan 15 October 17:04
Agreement with Azerbaijan on additional gas supplies aimed at ensuring Turkey's gas reserves – Erdogan Economy 15 October 17:03
First container train on its way to Azerbaijan's Karabakh (PHOTO/VIDEO) Economy 15 October 16:52
Uzbekneftegaz receives gas flow from well at Khojikazgan field Oil&Gas 15 October 16:38
Kazakhstan to exempt Caspian oil exports from customs duties Economy 15 October 16:37
Kazakhstan unveils data on trade with other EAEU states Business 15 October 16:32
Volume of financial assets of non-financial corporations in Georgia increases Georgia 15 October 16:10
LUKOIL Uzbekistan to buy ceramic balls for catalysts via tender Tenders 15 October 15:50
Azerbaijan, as victorious country, is ready to normalize relations. We hope that Armenian leadership will not pass up on this historic opportunity - President Aliyev Politics 15 October 15:37
U.S. administers 405.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines US 15 October 15:31
Кazakh national telecommunications operator opens tender to buy spares Tenders 15 October 15:19
Geostat shares data on revenues of Georgian enterprises for 2020 Georgia 15 October 15:06
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 15 October 14:46
Netherlands’ FMO is open to new investments in Uzbek financial sector (Exclusive) Finance 15 October 14:44
Azerbaijan confirms 1,850 more COVID-19 cases, 735 recoveries Society 15 October 14:42
Student of Baku Higher Oil School: ‘I am proud to bear the name of such a historical figure!’ Society 15 October 14:41
French Renault begins production and commercial activities in Uzbekistan Business 15 October 14:39
NEQSOL Holding supports ADA University’s project to restore Gazakh Seminary (PHOTO) Economy 15 October 14:30
Azerbaijan's agrarian agency discloses volume of issued subsidies in 9M2021 Business 15 October 14:26
Money transfers to Georgia exceed investments Georgia 15 October 14:21
Russian peacekeepers - guarantors of peace in Karabakh - President Putin Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict 15 October 14:17
Georgian air cargo transportation decreases Georgia 15 October 13:56
Azerbaijan ready to start talks with Armenia on delimitation of borders - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 15 October 13:42
TAP helped in reducing European gas market volatility Oil&Gas 15 October 13:41
Armenia has destroyed 16 of the 17 mosques in Shusha - President Aliyev Economy 15 October 13:35
President Ilham Aliyev: Armenia refuses to provide us with full maps of mined areas Politics 15 October 13:28
For about 30 years, Armenia, together with Iran, used former occupied territories of Azerbaijan for drug trafficking to Europe - President Aliyev Politics 15 October 13:16
Illegal Armenian armed forces attempt new provocation against Azerbaijani units Politics 15 October 13:16
Azerbaijan's State Employment Agency to launch project on financial support of entrepreneurs Business 15 October 13:15
President Ilham Aliyev hailed special role of President Vladimir Putin in cessation of hostilities in Karabakh Politics 15 October 13:14
City of Aghdam was called “Hiroshima of the Caucasus” - Azerbaijani president Politics 15 October 13:13
Karabakh conflict has been consigned to history - President Aliyev Politics 15 October 13:12
Azerbaijan takes part in meeting of heads of security and intelligence agencies of CIS Politics 15 October 13:00
Brent oil price on the ICE exchange up over $ 85/barrel Oil&Gas 15 October 12:59
Iran seeks to transform its ports to transshipment hubs Transport 15 October 12:45
Microfinance sector in Georgia hopes to rebound from COVID-19, shares forecast Georgia 15 October 12:42
All news