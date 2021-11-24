Kazakh state structures should cooperate with private companies - AIFC
Latest
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office talks on spreading inaccurate information on Armenia’s armed provocation
23,000 archaeological finds discovered during construction of South Caucasus Pipeline in Azerbaijan - bp
Launch of Apple Pay in Azerbaijan is strongest growth stimulant for contactless payments - VISA (Exclusive)
Kazakhstan’s AIFC aims to promote Green Investment Principle among financial institutions in Central Asia