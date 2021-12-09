Azerbaijan's Unibank to expand online services

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 9

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Unibank will expand online services, head of the bank’s digitalization department Sattar Kazimov said at the 5th International Banking Forum in Baku on Dec. 9, Trend reports.

According to Kazimov, Unibank actively continues to work on improving its mobile applications, as well as digitalizing banking products.

"Our bank has several mobile applications. The base of active users is about 590,000 people, 300,000 online users, and 170,000 users of digital cards," he noted.

Besides, the bank plans to expand its portfolio of instruments in applications with various insurance services, as well as expand remote (online) banking services, and introduce other innovative solutions, added Kazimov.