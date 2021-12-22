Construction of unit nearing completion on Turkmenbashi complex

Business 22 December 2021 09:39 (UTC+04:00)
Construction of unit nearing completion on Turkmenbashi complex
Iran negotiating with Turkish, Chinese companies on housing construction - official
Iran negotiating with Turkish, Chinese companies on housing construction - official
Georgia eyes to enter EU electricity market
Georgia eyes to enter EU electricity market
Implementation of new projects in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories to become driver of economic growth – Gazprombank
Implementation of new projects in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories to become driver of economic growth – Gazprombank
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Iranian FM leaves for Azerbaijan Politics 09:53
There will be no talks on European security without Europe - Karen Donfried Europe 09:52
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev played leading global role in combating COVID-19 pandemic Politics 09:50
Price indexes of construction, trade sectors at Uzbek stock exchange rise Uzbekistan 09:39
Construction of unit nearing completion on Turkmenbashi complex Business 09:39
UK reduces COVID-19 self-isolation to 7 days for most in England Europe 09:36
Uzbekistan reveals main countries in terms of imports for 11M2021 Uzbekistan 09:36
Israeli hospital reports first death of patient with Omicron variant Israel 09:34
Azerbaijan unveils trade surplus for 10M2021 Economy 09:34
Azerbaijan shares revenue data to state budget via State Customs Committee Economy 09:33
Turkey’s Central Bank includes Azerbaijani manat in list of foreign currencies for trade Finance 09:32
Oil climbs on weaker dollar, China, amid Omicron caution Oil&Gas 09:26
Russia’s Gazprombank projects share of Azerbaijan's oil and gas GDP in medium term Economy 08:00
Kazakhstan confirms 416 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hr Kazakhstan 07:38
Australian scientists develop speedy COVID-19 test Other News 06:54
Turkey-Germany ties should be guided by common sense: Erdogan Turkey 06:13
EU to limit validity of digital COVID-19 pass to 9 months Europe 05:31
Morocco's coast guards rescue 352 migrants off coasts World 04:47
Oil prices rise after Omicron sell-off Oil&Gas 04:05
5.9-magnitude quake hits 57 km E of Port Alsworth, Alaska World 03:20
Biden calls on Americans to vaccinate to fight Omicron as Europe braces for 'storm' US 02:43
At least 3 killed, 44 injured in India's oil refinery fire Other News 01:49
Sudan's PM Hamdok intends to resign within hours Other News 01:07
U.S. security adviser to visit Israel for talks on Iran US 00:26
EDB may help Uzbekistan to solve problems related to water, energy shortages Uzbekistan 00:14
'Significant surge' in European cases expected as Omicron spreads - WHO Europe 21 December 23:35
Transport movement to be restricted at First Republic Square Georgia 21 December 23:03
Building collapses in Iran injuring 12 people (PHOTO/VIDEO) Iran 21 December 23:01
Germany agrees new contact limits to curb COVID-19 Europe 21 December 22:31
Kyrgyzstan exported 10.8 thsd tons of agricultural products during week Kyrgyzstan 21 December 21:57
EU allocates $632M more for migrants in Turkey Turkey 21 December 21:39
Japan to cooperate with Iran in fight against COVID-19 - ambassador Iran 21 December 21:22
Baku Higher Oil School of SOCAR marks its 10th anniversary (PHOTO) Society 21 December 20:59
President Ilham Aliyev signs order to approve memorandum of understanding on information exchange between Azerbaijan and Croatia Politics 21 December 20:57
Azerbaijan increases gas export in 11M2021 Oil&Gas 21 December 20:44
Azerbaijan reduces export duty rate on leather goods Economy 21 December 20:26
Azerbaijan approves "Model Regulation of Agricultural Parks" Economy 21 December 20:25
President Ilham Aliyev signs order appointing chairmen, judges to several courts of first instance Politics 21 December 20:25
Azerbaijan approves Charter of Agency for Development of Economic Zones upon presidential order Politics 21 December 19:55
President Ilham Aliyev receives Turkish minister of energy and natural resources (VIDEO) Politics 21 December 19:41
President Ilham Aliyev receives Georgian defense minister (VIDEO) Politics 21 December 19:41
Azerbaijan sees growth in number of its economically active citizens Economy 21 December 19:40
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 21 December 19:26
Azerbaijan confirms 662 more COVID-19 cases, 1,452 recoveries Society 21 December 18:42
Azerbaijani serviceman dies as result of electric shock Society 21 December 18:41
Azerbaijan discloses foreign trade turnover in 11M2021 Economy 21 December 18:39
Georgian defense minister visits Azerbaijan Politics 21 December 18:30
Kyrgyzstan’s embassy in Baku eyes to solve some key tasks with Azerbaijan - ambassador Economy 21 December 18:29
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds Finance 21 December 18:13
North Macedonia announces time of launching project for importing Azerbaijani gas Oil&Gas 21 December 17:59
Georgia's tangerines export rises Georgia 21 December 17:55
Georgia’s imports from Turkmenistan almost triple Georgia 21 December 17:55
Israel's Mizrahi-Tefahot bank raises $569 mln in debt offering Israel 21 December 17:54
Boeing, Airbus executives urge delay in U.S. 5G wireless deployment US 21 December 17:38
Azerbaijan records growth in loan portfolio of local banks Economy 21 December 17:38
German COVID experts push for immediate contact limits Europe 21 December 17:36
Georgia, Visa to co-op to support SMEs Georgia 21 December 17:35
Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources arrives in Baku Oil&Gas 21 December 17:24
Announcement of Shusha as Azerbaijan's cultural capital - important message, minister says Society 21 December 17:20
IRENEX reveals data on sales of Iran’s Shazand Oil Refining Company Oil&Gas 21 December 17:18
Uzbekistan names leading countries in terms of exports in 11M2021 Uzbekistan 21 December 17:16
Uzbek Central Bank shares data on volume of reserve assets Uzbekistan 21 December 17:05
EU sets binding 9-month validity of vaccinations for COVID-19 travel pass Europe 21 December 17:00
Turkey registers more companies with Azerbaijani capital for 11M2021 Turkey 21 December 16:55
Gas price in Europe exceeds $2,000 per 1,000 cubic meters first time ever Europe 21 December 16:54
Iran boosts its trade turnover with EAEU member countries Business 21 December 16:51
Azerbaijani State Migration Service to purchase household goods via tender Economy 21 December 16:49
Georgia doubles oil products import from Azerbaijan Georgia 21 December 16:43
Value of GDP in Iran's agricultural sector declines Business 21 December 16:39
Uzbekistan reveals volume of exports and imports for 11M2021 Uzbekistan 21 December 16:36
Health, economic issues to have great impact on European 2022 energy demand Oil&Gas 21 December 16:30
Uzbek-Chinese Asia Trans Gas company opens tender for supply of pipes and fittings Tenders 21 December 16:23
Georgia’s GDP up in 3Q2021 Georgia 21 December 16:22
Uzbek Commodity Exchange announces its weekly quotes of commodities for export Uzbekistan 21 December 16:16
Georgia boost exports to Kazakhstan Georgia 21 December 16:15
Iran records increase in domestic cargo transportation via country’s airports Transport 21 December 16:11
Turkmenistan to establish joint company with Abu Dhabi Development Fund Business 21 December 16:11
President Putin thanks Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh region for professionalism, endurance, persistence Politics 21 December 16:06
Domestic passenger transportation via Iranian airports increasing Transport 21 December 16:02
Azerbaijan reveals Top 10 oil importers Oil&Gas 21 December 15:54
Azerbaijan eyes increasing share of renewable energy sources in total production capacity by 2030 Oil&Gas 21 December 15:46
Iran sees increase in value of GDP in oil-gas sector Oil&Gas 21 December 15:32
Iran, Turkmenistan on verge of wrapping up gas talks Oil&Gas 21 December 15:14
It is very important to determine new spheres of co-op between Azerbaijan, Russia - Center of Analysis of Int’l Relations Politics 21 December 15:01
Central Bank of Iran shares data on GDP Business 21 December 14:55
Electricity rates in Israel to rise 4.9% in 2022 Israel 21 December 14:52
Azerbaijan to build ‘Khudaferin’, ‘Giz Galasi’ hydroelectric power plants in next 2-3 years – minister Oil&Gas 21 December 14:48
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for Dec. 21 Society 21 December 14:47
Iran sees increase in number of domestic flights Transport 21 December 14:46
Crypto exchange Binance signs Dubai World Trade Centre deal Arab World 21 December 14:43
Turkey releases data on cargo shipment via local ports for 11M2021 Turkey 21 December 14:37
Azerbaijani minister shares data on gas transported via TANAP, TAP pipelines Oil&Gas 21 December 14:35
Azerbaijan gets big political, economic dividends thanks to implementation of important economic projects - New Azerbaijan Party Politics 21 December 14:33
International cargo transportation via Iranian airports up Transport 21 December 14:28
Azerbaijan to launch electric buses in Baku by late 2022 Society 21 December 14:27
Iran resumes activity of small mines Business 21 December 14:24
Azerbaijani oil prices shrink Oil&Gas 21 December 14:17
Azerbaijani minister forecasts oil production volume for 2022-2024 Oil&Gas 21 December 14:16
Azerbaijan installs COVID passport verification systems in shopping centers of Baku, Ganja Society 21 December 14:06
Iran's economic growth dependent on nuclear agreement - ex-CEO of Saderet Bank Business 21 December 14:05
All news