Turkmenistan fully supplies domestic market with salt - expert
Latest
Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili sends congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev
Logistics centers to be created in Kalbajar district - Azerbaijani president's special representative
Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation prepares video congratulating President Ilham Aliyev on 60th birthday (VIDEO)
Rapid construction of Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway continues - State Agency for Azerbaijan Automobile Roads (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev brilliantly played decisive role in victory in second Karabakh war - Special Rep of Russian President (VIDEO)
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on his birthday anniversary (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev signs law on approval of letter of changes to loan agreement between Azerbaijan, Japan
Most worthy holder of most difficult position - Video clip from AzTV about Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's activity
President Ilham Aliyev created prosperous, modern, safe Azerbaijan for future generations - congratulations of world politicians (VIDEO)